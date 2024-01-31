- Euro gains to 1.0879 vs. Dollar, driven by disappointing US ADP Employment data and lower wage inflation.
- Fed's FOMC meeting awaited, with rate hold anticipated and Powell's remarks eyed for direction.
- Eurozone's economic slowdown hinted by German inflation, retail sales, and French inflation, stirring ECB rate cut talks.
The Euro stages a comeback against the US Dollar, rising 0.31% amid a busy economic calendar on both sides of the Atlantic. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD trades at 1.0879 after hitting a daily low of 1.0806.
EUR/USD climbs as markest digest US “dovish” data, eye Fed Powell’s speech
Data from the United States (US) featured the ADP Employment Change report, which came soft at 107K in January, below December’s 158K and forecasts of 145K. Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP, said, “Progress on inflation has brightened the economic picture despite a slowdown in hiring and pay,” adding that “Wages adjusted for inflation have improved over the past six months, and the economy looks like it's headed toward a soft landing in the U.S. and globally.”
Recently, the Employment Cost Index (ECI) sought by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials as a measure of wage inflation dipped from 1.1% to 0.9% in Q4, meaning the labor market is cooling.
With economic data out of the way, EUR/USD traders' attention turns to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Open Market Committee Meeting (FOMC). Most analysts estimate the Fed will keep rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, though most are eyeing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Win Thin, an analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman, stated, “We believe Powell will take a much more balanced stance at this meeting, especially given how robust the economy remains.”
Across the pond, German Inflation eased to 3.1% YoY in January versus forecasts of 3.2%, fueling speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut rates sooner than expected as the Eurozone (EU) economy continued to decelerate according to Flash PMIs revealed in January. Other data from Germany witnessed Retail Sales plunging from 0.7% to -1.6% MoM figures, while inflation in France dipped from 3.7% to 3.1%.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD tilted from bearish biased, to neutral-bearish as traders lifted the exchange rate towards the 1.0880s area. Further upside is seen if buyers reclaim 1.0900, with the next key level being the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0916 before challenging 1.1000. On the flip side, if sellers keep the spot price below 1.0900, that could pave the way for a retracement, with their eyes set at the lows of the day at 1.0806.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.088
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.0845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0902
|Daily SMA50
|1.0917
|Daily SMA100
|1.0778
|Daily SMA200
|1.0842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0857
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0812
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
