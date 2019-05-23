EUR/USD: Focus on treasury yields and today’s close

- EUR/USD is looking north, having charted a bullish engulfing candle on Thursday.
- The bulls need the pair to close above 1.1188 today.
- A bullish close looks likely as treasury yields looks set to fall on escalating trade tensions.
EUR/USD looks set to put on a good show on the last trading day of the week, having charted a bullish engulfing candle on Thursday despite weaker-than-expected German and Eurozone data releases.
The shared currency took a beating in European session yesterday with the pair falling to a new 2019 low of 1.1107 following the release of below-forecast German and Eurozone preliminary manufacturing and sector PMI numbers. Notably, the German IFO report also declined with the business climate index falling to its lowest level since 2014.
The losses, however, were reversed in the North American session, courtesy of broad-based USD weakness. The pair ended up creating a bullish engulfing candle – an early warning of potential bearish-to-bullish trend change.
The trend change, however, would be confirmed if the pair closes today above 1.1188 (Bullish engulfing candle’s high). That looks likely as markets are likely to remain risk averse today, keeping both the treasury yields under pressure.
This is because trade tensions are unlikely to subside any time soon. China’s President Xi on Thursday warned about a "new long March and “self reliance” – a sign the world’s second largest economy is unlikely top back down easily and is ready for a long drawn out trade war.
China’s tough stance could embolden Trump to push for new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, leading to further deepening of trade tensions.
As of writing, the spot is trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.1180. the 10-year treasury yield is seen at 2.32%, having hit a 19-month low of 2.29% yesterday. The bullish close in EUR/USD may remain elusive if the US durable goods orders, scheduled for release today, blows past expectations, lifting the treasury yields higher.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 1.1292
- R2 1.124
- R1 1.121
- PP 1.1159
-
- S1 1.1129
- S2 1.1077
- S3 1.1047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop
USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board. The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.