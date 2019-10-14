EUR/USD fluctuates in tight range above 1.10 ahead of Tuesday's key data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Industrial production in the eurozone expanded in August.
  • US Dollar Index looks to post modest daily gains near 98.50.
  • Coming up: ZEW sentiment data from Germany and the eurozone.

Boosted by the broad-based USD weakness seen on Thursday and Friday, the EUR/USD pair gained traction and closed the last week in the positive territory. With the market action turning subdued amid a lack of significant macroeconomic drivers on Monday, however, the pair struggled to push higher and retraced a portion of last week's gains. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 1.1020.

Earlier in the day, in its monthly publication, the Eurostat reported that industrial production in the eurozone in August expanded by 0.4% on a monthly basis in August. The annual growth rate, however, slumped to -2.8% and fell short of the market expectatşın of -2.5% to weigh on the shared currency.

Attention shifts to eurozone sentiment data

Meanwhile, European Central Bank's vice-president Luis de Guindos on Monday reiterated that he does not expect the eurozone to enter into a recession and noted that the latest development regarding the United States (US)-China trade deal was "good news."

On Tuesday, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index reading for Germany and the eurozone will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the Economic Sentiment Index in Germany to worsen to -27.3 in October from -22.5 in September. 

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index took advantage of the subdued market action and recovered to 98.50 area on Monday to keep the modest bearish pressure on the pair intact. The pair is unlikely to break out of its daily trading range in the remainder of the day due to thin trading conditions on the Columbus Day holiday in the US.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1024
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0985
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1143
Daily SMA200 1.1221
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1063
Previous Daily Low 1.1001
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1039
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1095
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1128

 

 

Signatures