EUR/USD falls toward 1.0600 on higher expectations of the Fed prolonging higher rates

- EUR/USD extends its losing streak as the Fed is expected to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period.
- US Retail Sales (MoM) experienced a 0.7% increase in March, against the expected 0.3% and 0.9% prior.
- The dovish remarks from the ECB’s officials contribute to downward pressure on the Euro.
EUR/USD continues to lose ground for the sixth successive session, trading near 1.0610 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The elevated US Dollar (USD) is exerting pressure on the EUR/USD pair, potentially influenced by the higher US Treasury yields. Furthermore, better-than-expected Retail Sales figures from the United States (US) have amplified expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may maintain higher interest rates for an extended period.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its gains to near 106.20, with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.92% and 4.60%, respectively, at the time of writing. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are prompting investors to flock towards the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) as a refuge.
US Retail Sales (MoM) increased by 0.7% in March, exceeding the market expectations of 0.3%. The previous reading was revised to 0.9% from 0.6% in February. Retail Sales Control Group rose by 1.1% against the previous increase of 0.3%.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly recently stated that while there has been notable progress on inflation, there is still further ground to cover. She emphasized the importance of being confident that inflation is on a path toward the target before taking action. Daly also highlighted that the economy is experiencing solid growth, the labor market remains robust, and inflation is currently above the target level.
The Euro depreciates following dovish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials on Monday. Gediminas Šimkus, a member of the ECB Governing Council, stated that there is a greater than 50% likelihood of witnessing more than three rate cuts this year, according to Reuters.
Additionally, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane highlighted that there has been notably less progress concerning domestic inflation compared to broader inflation measures. Despite potential near-term fluctuations in the inflation outlook, the projected convergence of inflation to the target by 2025 remains supported.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0614
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0801
|Daily SMA50
|1.0821
|Daily SMA100
|1.0864
|Daily SMA200
|1.0828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0665
|Previous Daily Low
|1.062
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0622
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0698
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hangs near YTD low, seems vulnerable below mid-0.6400s amid bullish USD
AUD/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Tuesday. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer amid sticky inflation continue to underpin the US Dollar. Furthermore, a weaker risk tone, led by the worsening Middle East crisis, acts as a headwind for the Australian Dollar.
USD/JPY stands tall near multi-decade high, comfortably above 154.00 mark
USD/JPY holds steady above the 154.00 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Bank of Japan's cautious approach towards further policy normalization, along with expectations that the Fed will delay cutting interest rates, suggests that the difference in rates between the US and Japan will stay wide. This continues to act as a tailwind for the currency pair.
Gold surges defying US economic strength amid geopolitical concerns
Gold climbed more than 1% in the mid-North American session following solid economic data from the United States. Consumer spending was stronger than expected, which could prevent the US Fed from cutting borrowing costs, which would be a tailwind for the golden metal.
Uniswap nears $3 billion in daily trading volume despite Wells notice and fee hike
Uniswap's price witnessed a double-fold crash in the past week after it received a Wells notice from the SEC and later due to the general crypto market crash over the weekend. In the past week, UNI has decreased more than 38%.
Israel-Iran military conflict views and takeaways
Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel is an escalation of Middle East tensions, but not necessarily a pre-cursor to broader regional conflict. Events over the past few weeks in the Middle East, more specifically this past weekend, reinforce that the global geopolitical landscape remains tense.