EUR/USD fades the post-ECB bullish spike to 1.1300 mark, back near 1-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD rallies nearly 100 pips after ECB left interest rates unchanged.
  • The ECB introduced new LTRO and raised bond purchases by 120 billion.
  • The pair quickly reversed an early uptick to the 1.1300 round-figure mark.

The EUR/USD pair quickly reversed an early dip to the 1.1200 mark, or one-week lows and rallied nearly 100 pips post-ECB policy decision, albeit fizzled out rather quickly.

The shared currency attracted some dip-buying after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave interest rates unchanged, contrary to broader market expectations of at least 10 bps cut.

Meanwhile, the ECB announced a new LTRO at 25 bps below the main refinancing operations to provide immediate liquidity and raised monthly bond purchases by 120 billion.

Given that deposit rate is already at record lows, at -0.5%, the ECB was short of options. Hence, the decision to leave interest rates unchanged might still not be seen as a big surprise.

This was evident from a sudden intraday turnaround from the 1.1300 neighbourhood, which has now dragged the pair back closer to the lower end of its daily trading range, or one-week lows.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the latest staff projection. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the ECB President Christine Lagarde will play a key role in influencing the near-term sentiment surrounding the common currency.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1207
Today Daily Change -0.0062
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1.1269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.102
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1367
Previous Daily Low 1.1257
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1325
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1188
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1338
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1448

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces QE, EUR/USD tumbing with Lagarde

Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces QE, EUR/USD tumbing with Lagarde

The ECB has just announced its latest decision on monetary policy. Rates unchanged, but will let banks run lower capital ratios due to the coronavirus outbreak, announces additional QE. EUR/USD now nears 1.1100. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2650

GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2650

GBP/USD continues to reach fresh year lows as the greenback keeps strengthening in a risk-averse environment. UK PM Johnson announced an emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Fear rules.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months

Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months

Bitcoin has crashed below $6,000 and trades just below $5,800 at the time of writing, a fall of roughly 20% on the day.

Read more

Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark

Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark

Gold extended its steep intraday decline and tumbled to near two-week lows, below the $1600 round-figure mark in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures