EUR/USD eyes April loss, focus on Eurozone data and ECB

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is on track to end April in the red. 
  • Eurozone GDP is expected to show biggest contraction since 2008-09.
  • ECB is likely to keep policy unchanged and retain dovish bias.

EUR/USD is likely to end April on a negative note, as the German data is expected to show an uptick in the jobless rate, and the European Central Bank (ECB) has little or no room to sound hawkish. 

At press time, the pair is trading around 1.0860, down over 1% from the monthly opening rate of 1.1039. The shared currency has been offered this month on the inability of the European nations to agree to a comprehensive coronavirus stimulus package and the resulting fears of a prolonged economic downturn. The occasional haven demand for the US dollar also added to the bearish tone around EUR/USD. 

German data and ECB eyed

The German consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales, is forecasted to have dropped by 7.3% month-on-month in March. Meanwhile, the labor market data is expected to show the jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2% in April from 5% in March. 

Retail Sales may beat expectations and could have registered growth in March due to panic buying ahead of coronavirus-led lockdown. As a result, the single currency may not respond to an above-forecast reading. However, if the jobless rate prints below estimates, the shared currency will likely catch a bid. 

The Eurozone data, due at 09:00 GMT, is expected to show a contract by its largest amount since the great recession. "Economists are looking for GDP to fall by -3.7% but for the Eurozone, the actual number could be much worse," noted BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien. 

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to leave its policy unchanged and express willingness to provide more monetary stimulus if required. TD Securities Analysts think the EUR will likely react more to the ECB's influence on sentiment than traditional monetary policy signals.

"More from the Governing Council is likely to be seen as better for the currency, for now," analysts said

Meanwhile, BK Asset Management's Lien said, "they are looking to increase asset purchases but could delay the decision for another month. Regardless like the Fed, ECB President Lagarde will be very dovish."

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0863
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.0873
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0862
Daily SMA50 1.0958
Daily SMA100 1.101
Daily SMA200 1.1038
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0886
Previous Daily Low 1.0819
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0833
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0966

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eyes April loss, focus on Eurozone data and ECB

EUR/USD eyes April loss, focus on Eurozone data and ECB

EUR/USD is likely to end April on a negative note, as the German data is expected to show an uptick in the jobless rate, and the European Central Bank (ECB) has little or no room to sound hawkish.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Pressured below 1.2500, focus on UK PM Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

GBP/USD: Pressured below 1.2500, focus on UK PM Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

GBP/USD bears the burden of US dollar pullback. UK PM Johnson will chair the first daily briefing after returning to the office. US Jobless Claims, virus updates will be important as well.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus cure hopes keep risk buoyed despite US-China spat; ECB – key

Forex Today: Coronavirus cure hopes keep risk buoyed despite US-China spat; ECB – key

Fed’s willingness to do ‘whatever it takes’ and hopes over the coronavirus treatment continued to buoy the risk tone in Asia despite fresh US-China tensions brewing up around the trade deal. Markets brace for a big day ahead, with the ECB decision in the spotlight. 

Read more

WTI: Pierces three-week-old trendline to gain over 14% in Asia

WTI: Pierces three-week-old trendline to gain over 14% in Asia

WTI June futures cheer the break of short-term resistance line, now support, while taking the bids near the weekly high ahead of the European session on Thursday. 200-bar SMA acts as the immediate upside barrier.

Oil News

Gold: Bear flag on 4-hour chart

Gold: Bear flag on 4-hour chart

Gold's 4-hour chart shows a bear flag pattern. A break below $1,700 would confirm the flag breakdown – a resumption of the drop from the April 23 high of $1,739 – and create room for a slide to $1,651 (target as per the measured move method).

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures