EUR/USD extends daily rally to fresh multi-week highs above 1.1940

EUR/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours.

US Dollar Index fell below 92.00 following an earlier rebound.

Core CPI in US edged higher to 1.6% in March.

After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 1.1900, the EUR/USD pair gained traction during the American session and touched its highest level in three weeks at 1.1945. As of writing, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at 1.1940.

DXY slumps below 92.00

The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of EUR/USD's movements. Earlier in the day, the more-than-1% increase witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield helped the greenback outperform its rivals and the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to a daily high of 92.32.

However, the monthly report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 1.6% on a yearly basis in March and triggered a USD selloff. Currently, the DXY is down 0.17% on the day at 91.92 and remains on track to close the second straight day in the negative territory.

On the other hand, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment fell to 66.3 in April from 74 and missed the market expectation of 73.2. Similarly, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index declined to 70.7 from 76.6. Nevertheless, the negative impact of these disappointing data on the shared currency remained short-lived.

On Wednesday, Eurostat will release February Industrial Production data for the euro area. Later in the day, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams will be delivering speeches.

Technical levels to watch for