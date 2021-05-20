EUR/USD erases Wednesday's FOMC-inspired losses, rises above 1.2220

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD continues to push higher during the American session.
  • US Dollar Index retreats to 89.80 area following Wednesday's jump.
  • Wall Street's main indexes post strong gains on Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair broke above 1.2200 in the early American session and advanced to a daily high of 1.2227. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 1.1220.

DXY extends daily slide amid falling T-bond yields

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling EUR/USD's daily rally. After gaining 0.45% on the back of the hawkish FOMC statement on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index is currently losing 0.4% at 89.82. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the USD to continue to find demand.

At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are up 0.85% and 1.65%, respectively, confirming the upbeat market mood.

The US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 444,000 from 478,000, compared to analysts' estimate of 450,000.

Meanwhile, the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields is putting additional weight on the USD's shoulders. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last seen losing 3% at 1.625%.

Earlier in the day, the data from the euro area revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady at 1.6% on a yearly basis in April as anticipated and failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2221
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1.2176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.21
Daily SMA50 1.1975
Daily SMA100 1.2043
Daily SMA200 1.1964
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2245
Previous Daily Low 1.216
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2213
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

