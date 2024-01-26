Share:
  • EUR/USD rises in North American trading, buoyed by softer US core PCE inflation data.
  • Fed's core PCE index fall to 2.9% raises hopes for interest rate cut, aiding EUR/USD's climb.
  • Mixed European signals: German consumer confidence falls, Spanish unemployment at 16-year low, ahead of Fed decision.

The EUR/USD gained some 0.14% in early trading during the North American session as prices in the United States (US) remained above the US Federal Reserve’s goal but eased compared to November’s figures. The major trades at 1.0866 after diving to a low of 1.0812.

The Euro got a life-line of a softer US PCE report

The Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), rose 2.6% in the 12 months to December, as expected on an annual basis, while core PCE dipped from 3.2% to 2.9% and below forecasts. After the data, the EUR/USD climbed sharply and clocked a daily high of 1.0885 before retreating toward current exchange rates, as the data reaffirmed investors' speculations that the Fed could begin cutting rates by the summer.

The CME FedWatch Tool depicts the odds for a quarter of a percentage rate cut by the Fed at 51.4%, while 50 basis points stand at 37.8%. Nevertheless, US Treasury bond yields reversed its course, climbing higher and putting a lid on the EUR/USD rise.

 Meanwhile, data across the pond showed that German consumers remain pessimistic amidst economic uncertainty after the GfK Consumer Confidence for February plunged from .25.4 in January to -29.7. In Spain, the Unemployment Rate fell to levels last seen in 2007, from 11.84% to 11.76% in the last quarter of 2023, according to an INE report.

Ahead of the next week, the main spotlight would be the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on January 30-31.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Following the US data release, the EUR/USD advanced towards 1.0900 but failed to break yesterday’s high, which could pave the way for a pullback to the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0843. Downside risks are seen at today’s low 1.0812, followed by the 1.0800 figure. Conversely, if buyers lift the spot prices above 1.0900, as they eye the 50-DMA at 1.0920.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0874
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0926
Daily SMA50 1.0921
Daily SMA100 1.0775
Daily SMA200 1.0844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0902
Previous Daily Low 1.0822
Previous Weekly High 1.0967
Previous Weekly Low 1.0844
Previous Monthly High 1.114
Previous Monthly Low 1.0724
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0852
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0871
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0774
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0727
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0968

 

 

