- EUR/USD makes modest gains in a mixed market environment, reacting to shifts in US Treasury yields.
- Anticipation of rate cuts by ECB and Fed in June adds to the currency dynamics, with both currencies under watch.
- ECB policymakers hint at cautious approach to rate cuts, emphasizing inflation targets ahead of key decisions.
The EUR/USD registered solid gains of 0.19% on Wednesday, courtesy of a softer US Dollar amidst high US Treasury bond yields. An absent economic docket in the US, left traders adrift to Eurozone economic data and European Central Bank (ECB) speakers. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 1.0948 and gains 0.01% as the Thursday Asian session begins.
Euro gains as market eyes ECB and Fed rate decisions
The market mood was mixed, while the macroeconomic outlook involving the Eurozone (EU) bloc and the United States stood pat. The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) are expected to slash borrowing costs in June, which could weaken the Euro and the Greenback.
During the session, US Treasury bond yields capped the EUR/USD advance, as the 10-year benchmark note rate edged up almost four basis points to 4.19%. The FedWatch Tool suggests the probability of 25 basis points has been lowered from around 72% to 65%.
ECB policymaker Villeroy suggested a potential rate cut in spring hinge, adding that the Government Council would monitor inflation until it reached 2%. His colleague Kazaks echoed some of his comments, adding that a decision to cut rates will be made at upcoming meetings.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair is upward biased, though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, suggests that buyers are losing momentum. They need to reclaim Wednesday’s high of 1.0963, so they can test a downslope resistance trendline drawn from 2021 yearly highs at around 1.2260, which passes at around 1.0965/80. Next key resistance level lie at 1.1000. On the other hand, if sellers stepped in and drag the EUR/USD exchange rate below 1.0919, March’s 13 low. Once surpassed, the 1.0900 figure is up next.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0949
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.0927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0843
|Daily SMA50
|1.0854
|Daily SMA100
|1.0848
|Daily SMA200
|1.0836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0944
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0838
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD opens the door to further advances
AUD/USD managed to regain balance and leave behind two daily pullbacks in a row on the back of the renewed selling pressure in the Greenback and the generalized upbeat tone in the commodity galaxy.
EUR/USD warms up for extra gains
The Dollar accelerated its losses and lent extra wings to EUR/USD, which climbed to the vicinity of recent tops around 1.0970 amidst scarce volatility and rising prudence prior to the release of further measures of US inflation on Thursday.
Gold buyers retake control, aim for $2,200
Following a quiet European session, Gold regained its traction and advanced to the $2,170 area. After climbing to toward 4.2% earlier in the day, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its gains and helped XAU/USD stretch higher.
Bitcoin price tags $73K as spot BTC ETFs challenge Gold AUM after just eight weeks
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to enjoy tailwinds from the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) narrative, with instituitional interest in this investment product progressively attracting new capital into the BTC market.
The next key inflation read is the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday
Stock bulls once again push the S&P 500 to a fresh record closing high while the Dow and Nasdaq are within striking distance of setting their own new records. The move higher comes despite a stronger-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI).