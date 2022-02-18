EUR/USD: Downward bias loses momentum – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further decline in EUR/USD now seems to be running out of steam.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum still appears to be lackluster and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways within a range of 1.1340/1.1400’. EUR subsequently traded between within a lower range than expected (1.1321/1.1385). Flattish momentum suggest EUR could continue to trade sideways for today, expected to be between 1.1330 and 1.1395.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (16 Feb, spot at 1.1355), we highlighted that oversold shorter-term conditions suggest that it may take a while before EUR head lower again. EUR traded sideways the past couple of days and while there is no change in our view, downward momentum has waned and the odds for further EUR weakness have diminished. In order to rejuvenate the flagging momentum, EUR has to move and stay below 1.1310 within these 1 or 2 days or a break of 1.1400 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level from yesterday) would indicate that the downward pressure that started late last week has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1350 amid hopes for diplomacy over Ukraine
EUR/USD is looking to break higher from 1.1350-1.1370 on optimism for diplomacy on the Blinkin-Lavrov meeting next week. The US dollar holds steady as risk sentiment improves amid easing fears over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fedspeak, Biden's meeting in focus.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 on planned talks about Ukraine
GBP/USD is off the highs but holds above 1.3600, as the risk tone remains in a sweeter spot in early Europe. Investors cheer a ray of hope for diplomacy, with eyes on next week's Blinken-Lavrov meeting. US President Biden's planned talks with world leaders awaited as well.
Gold corrects from multi-month high, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed some profit-taking on Friday amid signs of stability in the financial markets. Hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine underpinned the risk sentiment and weighed on the metal. The set-up still supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86. A breakdown of the February 14 swing low at $2.72 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Ukraine and inflation are the twin poles of market concern. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would upend the world's economy, sending oil and commodities soaring, with a good chance of precipitating a recession.