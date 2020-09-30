EUR/USD: Downtrend at 1.1804 to cap the rebound – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has rallied strongly after completing a near-term base but analysts at Credit Suisse look for further strength to be capped at a cluster of resistance seen starting at 1.1764 and stretching up to its downtrend at 1.1804.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD has surged higher after completing a near-term base above 1.1688 and this already leaves the market approaching a cluster of what we look to be tougher resistances, stating at 1.1764 and stretching up to 1.1804 – the 55-day average, downtrend from the early September peak and 38.2% retracement of the September fall. We look for this to ideally cap to maintain the top and for the risk to turn lower again.”
“Support is seen at 1.1709 initially, then 1.1693, with a break below 1.1665/61 needed to reassert a bearish tone again with support then seen next at 1.1642 ahead of the 1.1598 recent low, with 1.1495/85 still our ‘ideal’ objective.”
“Above 1.1804 would see the top negated to suggest the correction is already over and broader uptrend resumed with resistance seen next at 1.1827, then 1.1873/83, with 1.1918 needing to be cleared for a move back to the 1.2011 high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
