EUR/USD: Dollar's advantage to show up in the price shortly

EUR/USD has been recovering amid temporary market calm. But, expected strong US figures, stimulus progress and America's vaccine ramp-up are set to boost the greenback, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
See: EUR/USD to strengthen with vaccine rollout in the second quarter – CIBC
Key quotes
“Economists expect the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index to print 58.7 points in February – prolonged growth in America's largest sector. The Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates earlier in the week with 60.8. Ahead of ISM's release, ADP's employment figures are forecast to show an increase of 177,000 private-sector jobs.”
“While the old continent is struggling to get people to take the AstraZeneca jab, the US is ramping up the rollout and also production. Merck agreed to produce Johnson and Johnson's single-shot inoculations and President Joe Biden stated that every American could be offered a vaccine by the end of May.”
“The Senate will begin debating Biden's $1.9 trillion covid relief package on Wednesday. While the president urged lawmakers to leave as much as possible unchanged, some elements such as the minimum wage hike will likely fall out of the legislation passed by the House. Nevertheless, advancing stimulus will likely add propping up the greenback.”
“Euro/dollar continues suffering from downside momentum on the 4-hour chart and trades below the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages – which are all converging around the 1.2110 level. That critical confluence is a make or break point for the pair.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.21 amid improving mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, up on the day. US yields have stabilized and hopes of a faster vaccine rollout are supporting markets. Eurozone Services PMIs, US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited. US stimulus is also eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.40 as the market mood improves. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
21-SMA on 4H limits the XAU/USD recovery ahead of US data
XAU/USD spots symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1H chart. RSI point south, within the bearish zone, allowing more declines. Downside more compelling amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).