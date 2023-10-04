EUR/USD cycling 1.05, EU Retail Sales & US ADP Employment Change both miss the mark

- The EUR/USD reached a daily high of 1.0532 before slipping back to 1.0500.
- EU & US data both came in a mixed bag for Wednesday.
- US NFP still looms ahead on Friday.
The EUR/USD clipped into a fresh daily high of 1.0532 on Wednesday after catching a bounce out of Tuesday's flat range, but Euro (EUR) upside remains limited after economic data for the EU came in mixed with consumer figures missing the mark.
The European Producer Price Index (PPI) for the annualized period into August improved over the forecast -11.6%, albeit slightly, printing at -11.5% against the previous printing of -7.6%.
European Retail Sales for the same period likewise slipped lower, accelerating to the downside to print at -2.1% against the forecast -1.2%. Annualized European Retail Sales last came in at -1% , signaling an ongoing deterioration in the European economy.
Eurozone Retail Sales fall 2.1% YoY in August vs. -1.2% expected
Officials from the European Central Bank (ECB) hit the newswires on Wednesday, with ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos and Governing Council member Mario Centeno noting that economic activity is likely to remain subdued looking forward. The ECB officials also noted that inflation is declining at a rapid pace throughout the EU, and the rate hike cycle appears to be at the top.
Read More:
ECB’s de Guindos: Economic activity likely to remain subdued in coming months
ECB's Centeno: We can expect rate cycle has been completed by now
The US ADP Employment Change missed the mark on Wednesday, printing at 89K versus the forecast 153K, while US Services Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) numbers for September came in as-expected, declining from the previous 54.5 to 53.6.
US Factory Orders for August surprised to the upside, showing a 1.2% increase in activity versus the expected 0.3% and rebounding from the previous showing of -2.1%.
US Factory Orders rise 1.2% in August vs. 0.3% expected
Looking ahead, Thursday will bring comments from the ECB's Lane and De Guindos, while the US side will see Challenger Job Cuts and Initial Jobless Claims. Challenger last printed at 75.151K, while Initial Jobless Claims are expected to increase from 204K to 210K.
Above all else, this Friday will see another turn around the wheel for US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), with September forecast to show a slight decline from 187K to 170K.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The EUR/USD is falling back to the 1.0500 major level after getting rejected from the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the day's peak at 1.0532. Intraday action is seeing a resistance cap from the 200-hour SMA that is dropping into 1.0550, and the day's low was marked in early just shy of 1.0450.
On the daily candlesticks, the long-term downtrend remains fully intact; the EUR/USD is down nearly 7%, or 770 pips, from July's top at 1.1275, and the bearish trendline is firmly entrenched as the pair continues to drop away from the 200-day SMA near 1.0825.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0503
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.0466
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0638
|Daily SMA50
|1.08
|Daily SMA100
|1.085
|Daily SMA200
|1.0827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0494
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0448
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0488
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0466
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0445
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0491
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0515
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0536
