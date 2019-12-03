EUR/USD could now test 1.1096 and above – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested EUR/USD could visit tops above 1.1090 although a move to the 1.1125 level looks unlikely for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we highlighted yesterday that ‘an interim short-term bottom is in place’, we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways’. The sudden surge in EUR came as a surprise as it soared to an overnight high of 1.1089. While the rapid rise is running ahead of itself, there is room for EUR to move above last month’s peak at 1.1096 first before a pull-back can be expected. For today, the next resistance at 1.1125 is likely out of reach. Support is at 1.1060 but only a breach of 1.1040 would indicate the current strong upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We detected the waning downward momentum yesterday (02 Dec, spot at 1.1015) and cautioned that ‘the prospect for EUR to move to 1.0965 has diminished’. However, the subsequent rally in EUR that surged above the 1.1055 ‘strong resistance’ level came as a surprise. The price action suggests that last Friday’s (29 Nov) low of 1.0979 is an intermediate bottom and EUR could stay above this level for next 1 to 2 weeks. Despite the rapid rise, it is too early to expect a sustained advance even though a test of the strong 1.1125 resistance would not be surprising. At this stage, the probability of a sustained rise above this level is not high. All in, EUR is expected to trade with a firm footing and only a break of 1.1020 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading at six-week highs close to 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising
Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields.
USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY
US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.