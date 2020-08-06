EUR/USD corrects further from 2-year tops, drops to 1.1825-20 area

- EUR/USD once again struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1900 mark on Thursday.
- A modest USD bounce prompted some profit-taking amid near-term overbought conditions.
- Sliding US bond yields might cap the USD uptick and help limit the downside for the pair.
The EUR/USD pair edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.1825-20 region in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.1900 round-figure mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from over two-year tops, set earlier this Thursday. A modest US dollar rebound was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some profit-taking taking amid overbought conditions on short-term charts.
The USD stalled its recent bearish trajectory and found some support on Thursday following the release of better-than-expected US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The USD bulls further took cues from some optimistic comments by the US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that lawmakers will resolve their differences and reach a deal on stimulus in the near future.
Meanwhile, the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields might hold investors from placing any aggressive USD bullish bets and help limit the downside for the EUR/USD pair. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dropped back closer to an all-time closing low level of 0.501% amid doubts over the pace of the US economic recovery.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets heading into Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.1863
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1583
|Daily SMA50
|1.1383
|Daily SMA100
|1.1132
|Daily SMA200
|1.1099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1905
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1793
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1642
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2027
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD claws back towards 1.1900
The dollar is once again under strong selling pressure, with EUR/USD approaching its recent multi-month highs. US employment data failed to impress, focus on Nonfarm Payroll report.
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenging highs
The Pound remains strong after BOE’s monetary policy announcement. The central bank left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting on negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.