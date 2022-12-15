- EUR/USD retreats from a multi-month high touched on Wednesday amid a goodish USD rebound.
- A hawkish assessment of the FOMC decision and the risk-off impulse benefit the safe-haven buck.
- The downside seems limited as traders keenly await the latest monetary policy update by the ECB.
The EUR/USD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on Thursday and snaps a two-day winning streak to the 1.0700 neighbourhood, or a six-month high touched the precious day. The pair extends its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and drops to a fresh daily low, around the 1.0600 mark in the last hour.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar to stage a goodish recovery from its lowest level since mid-June, which, in turn, is seen exerting downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair. The US central bank on Wednesday signalled that it will continue to raise rates. Moreover, policymakers see the terminal rate rising to 5.1%, an additional 75 bps increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. This turns out to be a more hawkish communication than markets expected and offers some support to the greenback. Apart from this, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade - as depicted by a sharp fall in the equity markets - provides an additional boost to the safe-haven buck.
Investors, however, expect the US central bank to pivot from an ultra-hawkish stance to something more neutral. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed, which might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and lend some support to the EUR/USD pair. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) decision, scheduled to be announced later this Thursday. The ECB is set to raise interest rates for the fourth time in a row, albeit at a slower pace than at the last two meetings. The current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a 50 bps lift-off amid signs of easing inflationary pressures.
Furthermore, investors will scrutinize ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks at the post-meeting press conference, which will influence the shared currency. Apart from this, the US macro data - Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Industrial Production data - should provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. Nevertheless, it will still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term top and positioning for any meaningful corrective pullback.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0609
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.0679
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0449
|Daily SMA50
|1.0143
|Daily SMA100
|1.0078
|Daily SMA200
|1.0348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0695
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0619
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0595
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0443
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0786
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.