EUR/USD: Coronavirus resurgence a cause for concern for Euro bulls

- EUR/USD's uptrend at risk as coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone.
- New lockdown restrictions may force the ECB to adopt a stronger dovish stance.
- Traders eye preliminary Eurozone PMI numbers along with virus figures.
A resurgence of coronavirus cases poses a risk to EUR/USD's uptrend, which is already showing signs of exhaustion.
"The rise in virus cases in Europe should be a cause for concern for all EUR/USD traders. The ECB is not worried about the level of the currency. But, if new restrictions lead to a further slowdown, the central bank may have to alter its stance," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien noted in her daily analysis.
Second wave
Last week, Europe reported 300,000 new infections – the most significant weekly rise ever, including the first spike in spring, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director Hans Kluge.
France, Poland, the Netherlands, and Spain are reportedly dealing with the second wave. Britain is already considering a new lockdown, while countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday.
Stricter restrictions will be imposed if the situation worsens. That will likely torpedo the nascent recovery from the coronavirus crash, forcing the European Central Bank (ECB) to add more stimulus.
So far, the ECB has been relatively less dovish than the Federal Reserve. That's one of the big reasons for EUR/USD's rally from 1.08 to 1.20, seen in the 3.5-months to Sept. 1. More importantly, the Fed recently signaled tolerance for high inflation. In other words, the central bank would allow inflation to rise above the 2% target for some time before raising interest rates. The ECB, too, may feel compelled to follow suit if the coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Apart from the number of coronavirus cases, traders need to keep an eye on the Eurozone preliminary PMI reports for September, scheduled for release on Wednesday. "A slowdown in service and manufacturing activity could be the key trigger for EUR/USD reversal," Lien noted.
Uptrend exhaustion
The back-to-back Doji candles seen on EUR/USD's weekly chart suggests the uptrend from lows below 1.08 seen in May has run out of steam.
The immediate bias is neutral, and the focus now is on the previous week's high and low of 1.19 and 1.1737.
Acceptance below 1.1737 would confirm a bearish Doji reversal or a bullish-to-bearish trend change. Alternatively, 1.19 is the level to beat for the bulls. That said, more credible evidence of bullish revival would be a daily close above the psychological hurdle of 1.20. The pair is trading near 1.1870 at press time, representing a 0.30% gain on the day.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1867
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1842
|Daily SMA50
|1.1756
|Daily SMA100
|1.1438
|Daily SMA200
|1.1222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.187
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1826
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1865
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Coronavirus resurgence a cause for concern for Euro bulls
EUR/USD's uptrend at risk as coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone. New lockdown restrictions may force the ECB to adopt a stronger dovish stance. Traders eye preliminary Eurozone PMI numbers along with virus figures.
GBP/USD: Shrugs off virus woes amid US dollar weakness, eyes 1.3000
GBP/USD stays well bid above the mid-1.2900s following three successive failures to cross 1.3000 during last week. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
Gold due for a breakout, according to key indicator
Gold's multi-week consolidation in a narrowing price range could end with a bullish breakout, as a widely-tracked daily chart indicator is about to turn bullish. The yellow metal has carved out a descending triangle pattern over the past four weeks.
The week ahead: Central bankers’ chance to explain themselves
Global equities took another hit at the end of last week, and as we start a fresh week there is some concern that volatility could be creeping back into the markets and that tech has lost some of its lustre, along with gold, which also ended the week lower.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.