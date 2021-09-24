EUR/USD consolidates in a range below mid-1.1700s ahead of German Ifo

- EUR/USD stalled the previous day’s positive move near mid-1.1700s amid a modest USD strength.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, surging US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and capped gains.
- Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the German elections on Sunday.
The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from one-month lows and remained below mid-1.1700s through the first half of the trading action on Friday.
Prospects for an earlier interest rate hike by the Fed pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond back above the 1.4% threshold for the first time since July on Thursday. This, in turn, helped revive the US dollar demand and was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday indicated that it will likely begin rolling back the massive pandemic-era stimulus toward the end of this year and complete the process by mid-2020. Adding to this, the so-called dot plot revealed a growing inclination among policymakers to raise interest rates in 2022.
Apart from this, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bullish bets around the shared currency ahead of the key German federal elections on Sunday. This further collaborated to cap the upside for the EUR/USD pair, warranting some caution before confirming that the recent leg down has run its course.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the German Ifo Business Climate for some impetus. Traders might further take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later this Friday. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1736
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1798
|Daily SMA50
|1.1788
|Daily SMA100
|1.1914
|Daily SMA200
|1.1982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1765
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1831
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
