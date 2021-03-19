EUR/USD consolidates close to the 1.1900 level as week draws to a close

- EUR/USD is consolidating close to the 1.1900 level as the week draws to a close.
- Eurozone news with regards to the pandemic has continually gotten worse throughout the week.
EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the 1.1900 level following a brief dip into the 1.1870s early on during US trading hours and looks to be stabilising in this area as the weekend fast approaches and volumes rapidly drop off. As things stand, the pair looks likely to close the session with very modest losses of about 0.1% or around 10 pips.
Driving the day
Aside from the news that the Fed would not be extending pandemic-era supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) rules beyond the end of the month, which spurred some short-lived USD strength, there were very little by way of fundamental drivers on Friday. For reference, these SLR rules had allowed banks to hold US treasuries and deposits on their balance sheets exempt from normal capital ratio requirements, a ruling the Fed decided upon in the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis order to stem excessive selling pressure in US treasury markets.
For the most part, Eurozone news this week has been bad; France announced four weeks of tougher lockdown restrictions in 16 regions (covering 40% of the country’s GDP) on Thursday and various desks have subsequently been downgrading their forecasts the French economic recovery in 2021 as a result. Meanwhile, the German Health Minister was on the wires this morning talking about how there isn’t enough vaccine supply to stop a third wave in Europe this summer. He predicted things could be as bad at Easter as it was over Christmas and revealed that AstraZeneca will be delivering less vaccines than expected in Q2.
Elsewhere, despite the EMA’s review concluding that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks, many European nations are not rushing to restart their rollouts of the vaccine, costing the bloc precious time in the race for herd immunity. Italy may be an exception; the country has quickly restarted it AstraZeneca vaccine rollout and Italian PM Mario Draghi was on the wires recently talking about how he hopes the daily vaccination rate in the country to reach 500K by April and then to rise further in May and June.
Fed speak
Commentary from Fed members has also been of note on Friday; Fed Chair Jerome Powell released an article on the WSJ recounting the events of the last year (i.e. how the pandemic affected people, the US economy and the Fed’s response) but gave away very little by way of new information regarding the outlook for the economy or Fed policy.
Elsewhere, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin spoke on CNBC and seemed to largely stick to the Fed’s usual script. On the recent rise in bond yields, Barkin said it reflects economic optimism, higher inflation expectations and the positive impact of the strong vaccine rollout, before adding that the economy will be strong enough to take somewhat higher rates. On the economy, Barkin said he expects that we will have a very strong Summer and Autumn as pent-up demand comes back as the economy reopens (in line with Fed forecasts). On inflation, Barkin said that he expects to see price pressures this year (in line with Fed expectations), but maintained that long term disinflationary trends will continue to act as a headwind to inflation further in the future (Fed Chair Jerome Powell believes the same). On policy, Barkin reiterated that the Fed will taper its asset purchase programme when substantial further progress is made towards its mandate, and also expects that the Fed will start raising rates when the conditions to do so have been met (i.e. full employment and inflation sustainably and moderately above 2.0%).
There is set to be a bombardment of Fed speak next week, including from Fed Chair Jerome Powell who speaks on three separate occasions, as well as comments from Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and NY Fed President John Williams. They will likely reiterate the points made by Barkin outlined above. Other key US risk events to keep an eye on include the timely preliminary Markit PMI report for the month of March (out on Wednesday) and February Core PCE inflation data (the Fed’s favoured gauge of inflation).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD stabilises ahead of bombardment of Fed speak and key US data next week
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in the low $1740s, close the 21-day moving average which currently resides just above $1740. Prices have been generally well supported above the $1730 level, amid a lack of any real fundamental drivers throughout the day.
Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.