EUR/USD: Bullish reversal remains elusive ahead of German GDP

- EUR/USD failed to confirm a bullish reversal with a close above 1.1153 on Monday.
- German GDP is expected to have contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive, as the pair fell 0.34% on Monday, invalidating Friday's bullish outside reversal candle.
If the pair had closed above 1.1153 (Friday's high), a bullish reversal would have been confirmed, as discussed yesterday.
Yield differentials widened in the USD-positive manner
The bullish daily close remained elusive, possibly due to the widening of the yield differentials. Notably, the spread between the 10-year US and German government bond yield rose from 211 basis points to 221 basis points on Monday.
That said, the yield spread is down 25 basis points on a month-to-date basis and 60 basis points from the high of 280 basis points seen in November 2018. Even so, the EUR/USD pair is trading flat-lined on a month-to-date basis and is down more than 200 pips from the level of 1.1318 seen in November 2018.
The data indicates the correlation between the EUR/USD pair and the yield differentials has broken down.
Focus on German GDP
The data due at 06:00 GMT is expected to show the economy contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter. The slowdown is already priced in. So, the EUR pair may not move if the data prints in line with estimates.
The common currency, however, may come under pressure, if the German GDP prints below estimates, strengthening the case for aggressive easing by the European Central Bank.
Apart from the data, the pair may also take cues from the action in China's Yuan and political developments in Italy. In the American session, the focus would shift to the US consumer confidence data.
As of writing, the pair is sidelined near 1.11.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1102
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1136
|Daily SMA50
|1.1207
|Daily SMA100
|1.1213
|Daily SMA200
|1.1284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1094
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish reversal remains elusive ahead of German GDP
EUR/USD remains on the defensive, as the pair fell 0.34% on Monday, invalidating Friday's bullish outside reversal candle. The common currency may come under fresh pressure, if the German GDP prints below estimates, strengthening the case for aggressive easing by the ECB.
GBP/USD remains under pressure as Brexit uncertainty intensifies
With the increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit, GBP/USD remains on the back foot while heading into Tuesday’s London open. UK’s Chief Brexit adviser David Frost will head to Brussels for fresh departure talks on Wednesday.
USD/JPY drops towards 105.50 on US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside.
Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback
Gold is looking heavy, having created a Gravestone Doji candle on Monday. The metal failed to close above $1,535, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Gold could fall back to $1,500 in the short-term, as the daily chart is reporting a topping pattern.
USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008
China's onshore Yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1592 per US Dollar soon before press time, marking the lowest level since February 2008. The Chinese currency is now reporting almost 4% drop on a month-to-date basis.