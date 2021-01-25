EUR/USD: Breakout above 1.22 hinges on German IFO Expectations figure

- EUR/USD trades near 1.2175 versus 1.2160 in Asia.
- German IFO Expectations for January is seen ticking higher.
- Rising coronavirus cases, skepticism about Biden's ability to deliver stimulus pose downside risks.
EUR/USD's recovery rally will likely gather steam if a forward-looking German data beats estimates, overshadowing bearish macro factors.
The German IFO Expectations index is seen rising to 93.2 in January from December's 92.8. The IFO Expectations released by the CESifo Group is an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations for the next six months.
A big beat on expectations would indicate continued recovery amid the resurgent coronavirus concerns first signaled by Friday's above-forecast German Manufacturing PMI and strengthen the bid tone around the shared currency, lifting EUR/USD above 1.22.
The coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. As per Reuters, investors are becoming skeptical about US President Joe Biden's ability to muster Republican support to deliver the proposed $1.9 trillion fiscal package. What's more, the Italy-German 10-year bond yield spread is rising and could have a bearing on the single currency. These factors could dent risk sentiment, strengthening the haven demand for the anti-risk dollar. As such, the bulls need the IFO data to beat expectations.
The pair faced rejection near 1.2190 on Friday, forming a daily candle with a long upper wick, a sign of bull fatigue.
Apart from the German IFO, speech by European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde and policymaker Weidmann could also inject volatility into the euro markets. At press time, EUR/USD is trading lagely unchanged on the day near 1.2175.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2198
|Daily SMA50
|1.2113
|Daily SMA100
|1.1942
|Daily SMA200
|1.1641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.219
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2152
|Previous Weekly High
|1.219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2226
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.