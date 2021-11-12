  • EUR/USD consolidates around the 1.1440s region, extending its losses to three days in a row.
  • EUR/USD printed a year-to-date low around 1.1430.
  • UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 66.3, its lowest reading since November 2011.

EUR/USD barely declines during the day, consolidating around 1.1446, down some 0.01% at the time of writing. The shared currency has failed to gain traction against the greenback, which has remained bid during the Asian and the European session, gaining follow-through as the New York session begins.

Furthermore, the single currency downfall has extended for three days, printing year-to-date new lows in each of those days. In fact, earlier in the New York session, it reached a new yearly low at 1.1432, a level not seen since July 2020. At press time, the euro is consolidating around the 1.1440s region as we get ahead into the weekend.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index drop overshadowed EU Industrial Production expansion

On the macroeconomic front, the Eurozone economic docket featured the Industrial Production for September, which increased by 5.2%, higher than the 4.1% foreseen, reported by Eurostat.

Across the pond, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November fell to 66.8, lower than the 71.7 number in October, marking the lowest reading since November 2011.

Richard Curtin, the chief economist of Surveys of Consumers, said that “consumer sentiment fell in early November to its lowest level in a decade due to an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief among consumers that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation.”

According to Societe Generale analysts in a note to clients noted that “the euro will fall as a result” of difference between the US and Europan inflation threats. Further added that “the US faces a bigger and more demand-led inflation spike that cries out for tighter monetary policy, while in Europe it does not.” This cemented ECB dovishness postures, expressed by ECB top officials like President Christine Lagarde and ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane, who pushed back higher interest rates, saying that inflation is temporary and would moderate later in 2022.

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The single currency continues sliding in the week, and if the trend accelerates, it could slide as low as 1.1255, the July 10, 2020 low, but it would find some hurdles on the way south. The first support would be June 10, 2020, high at 1.1423, followed by 1.1300, and the target mentioned above at 1.1255.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1446
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.1447
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1592
Daily SMA50 1.1655
Daily SMA100 1.1731
Daily SMA200 1.1881
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1488
Previous Daily Low 1.1443
Previous Weekly High 1.1616
Previous Weekly Low 1.1513
Previous Monthly High 1.1692
Previous Monthly Low 1.1524
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.146
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1471
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1431
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1415
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1386
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1475
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1504
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium

EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data

EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction

GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.

GBP/USD News

Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium

Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears

Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.

Gold News

Last call before BTC hits $100,000

Last call before BTC hits $100,000

Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable. 

Read more

Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?

Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?

AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures