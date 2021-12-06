EUR/USD bounces back to 1.1300 mark, upside potential seems limited

- EUR/USD witnessed some selling on Monday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- The risk-on impulse capped the safe-haven USD and limited the downside for the major.
- Disappointing German/Eurozone data held back traders from placing fresh bullish bets.
The EUR/USD pair quickly recovered a few pips from the early European session low and was last seen trading with only modest intraday losses, around the 1.1300 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound of around 70 pips and met with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week amid renewed US dollar buying interest. The prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
Despite Friday's mixed US NFP report, investors seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to hike rates sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the Fed funds futures indicate a high probability of the Fed liftoff by May 2022. This, along with a solid bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, provided a modest lift to the greenback.
That said, the risk-on impulse in the financial markets held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven USD and helped limit any deeper losses for the EUR/USD pair. The global risk sentiment stabilized a bit on the back of reports, suggesting that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus variant may be causing only relatively mild infections.
On the economic data front, German factory orders slumped 6.9% MoM in October, while the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell from 18.3 in November to 13.5 for the current month. This marked the lowest levels since April and did little to impress bullish and capped gains for the EUR/USD pair, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful gains.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. This should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1297
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1309
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1349
|Daily SMA50
|1.1501
|Daily SMA100
|1.1643
|Daily SMA200
|1.1817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1383
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.134
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
