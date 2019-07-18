EUR/USD: Better bid as US yields slide, President Trump calls for FX manipulation

- EUR/USD is on the rise as US yields continue to lose ground.
- Chances of aggressive Fed easing rise.
- Fears of US FX intervention to weigh over USD.
EUR/USD is flashing green ahead of London open with the US treasury yields feeling the pull of gravity amid rising fears of FX intervention by the world's biggest economy.
As of writing, the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield is trading at 2.03%, the lowest level since July 9, having dropped by six basis points on Wednesday. The yield came under pressure as chances of the US Federal Reserve cutting rates by 50 basis points on July 31 rose back to 35%. The probability had dropped to near 25% following Tuesday's upbeat US retail sales data.
The rising odds of aggressive easing by the Fed will likely keep the US Dollar on the defensive today.
Also, President Trump's recent Dollar-related tweets have triggered speculation that the US may intervene in the FX markets to keep the Greenback from rising. President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his call for the US to match efforts by China and Europe to manipulate currencies and pump money into their economies, according to Reuters.
As a result, the Dollar bulls will likely remain on the sidelines, allowing EUR/USD to rise back to the 21-day moving average, currently at 1.1286.
Note that the 21-month MA proved a tough nut to crack earlier this week. Hence, a daily close above that level could entice buyers, possibly leading to a retest of the June high of 1.1412.
The Eurozone data docket it thin, meaning the pair will continue to track US yields in Europe. The US Dollar may recover the lost ground in the North American session if the weekly jobless claims and regional manufacturing indices paint a positive picture of the US economy, forcing markets to again scale back expectations of aggressive easing by the US Fed later this month.
As of writing, EUR/USD is changing hands at 1.1242, representing 0.13% gains on the day. The pair hit a low of 1.1199 on Wednesday.
Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.129
|Daily SMA50
|1.1245
|Daily SMA100
|1.1252
|Daily SMA200
|1.1322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1213
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1273
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances further on falling Treasury yields
EUR/USD is on the rise as US yields continue to lose ground. Chances of aggressive Fed easing rise. Fears of US FX intervention to weigh over the US dollar ahead of US data.
GBP/USD: Recovery mode intact amid Brexit jitters, ahead of UK data
Extension of the overnight losses in the US dollar combined with persistent Hard Brexit fears, allow the GBP/USD pair to maintain its recovery mode beyond the 1.24 handle. Focus on UK retail sales.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 107.65 amid risk-off, USD selling
USD/JPY stalled its latest declines and now consolidates around 107.70 region, as the bears take a breather awaiting fresh catallysts. The spot fell in tandem with the Asian stocks and US dollar index, as a renewed risk-aversion wave gripped Asia
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the U.S. dollar ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the precious metals surge to a six-year high. US 2-year treasury yields fell to 1.83%.
Silver: At five-month highs, nears key long-term MA hurdle
Silver is solidly bid for fifth striaght day and is currently trading at $16.11, the highest level since Feb. 20. The 14-day RSI is now hovering at 73.66, the highest level since Jan.