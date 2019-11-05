- EUR/USD charted a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Monday.
- US Dollar may continue to draw bids on the US-China trade optimism.
- On the data front, the focus is on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
The EUR/USD pair is looking heavy, having carved out a bearish outside day (candle pattern) on Monday despite the trade optimism and the risk-on mood in the financial markets.
The common currency fell from 1.1175 to 1.1125 on Monday engulfing the preceding trading day's high and low. The resulting bearish outside day candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending bearish reversal.
The trend change would be confirmed if the pair closes today below 1.1125. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1124, having hit a low of 1.1113 a few minutes before press time.
The US-China trade war took a heavy toll on the German economy, pushing the Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse on the brink of recession. Therefore, the heightened prospects of the US and China reaching a trade deal are good news for Germany and Eurozone.
The market, however, bought US Dollars on Monday and may continue to do so on Tuesday, possibly because the easing of trade tensions provides the Fed more room to pause the easing cycle.
A bearish close, therefore, cannot be ruled out. The selling pressure will likely strengthen if the US ISM Non-Manufacturing, due at 15:00 GMT, blows past expectations. A weaker-than-expected print could put a bid under EUR/USD. That said, a close above 1.1175 is needed to invalidate Monday's bearish candlestick pattern.
The Eurozone producer price index scheduled for release at 10:00 GMT is not a big market mover. The pair, however, may take cues from the US Trade Balance and Markit Services PMI number due in the North American session.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1125
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1091
|Daily SMA50
|1.1041
|Daily SMA100
|1.1124
|Daily SMA200
|1.1196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1124
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1214
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish outside day despite easing of US-China trade tensions
The EUR/USD pair is looking heavy, having carved out a bearish outside day (candle pattern) on Monday despite the trade optimism and the risk-on mood in the financial markets. On the data front, the focus is on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD: On its way to third daily loss ahead of UK Services PMI
Aside from the trade positive sentiment, the recent uncertainties surrounding the UK PM Johnson’s victory in the snap election also weigh on the GBP/USD pair as it trades on the back foot below 1.2900 ahead of the London open. All eyes on UK Services PMI.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise amid trade hopes, eyes on 109.00
The bulls regain poise, triggering a fresh leg higher in the USD/JPY pair, as it heads back towards the 109 handle amid renewed US-China trade optimism. The FT reported that the US is considering dropping some existing tariffs on Chinese goods.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Gold is currently trading at $1,506 per Oz, representing a 0.17% gain on the day, having faced rejection at highs near $1,515 on Monday. Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.