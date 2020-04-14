EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro advances in two-week highs, approaching 1.1000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD correction up is nearing the 1.1000 figure. 
  • EUR/USD is also nearing the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.
  

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs on the daily chart but above the 50 SMA. The market is rebounding from the 1.0800 figure as bulls are capitalizing on last week’s gains.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The fiber continues to consolidate below the 200 SMA suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. However, the spot is advancing slowly towards the 1.1003 resistance near the 200 SMA and below this level EUR/USD is likely to be capped. However further upwards traction above can introduce scope to the 1.1037 and 1.1060 level which might be on the bulls’radar. On the flip side bears will be looking to resume the underlying bear trend especially on a break below the 1.0970 level en route to 1.0912 and 1.0877 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1003, 1.1037, 1.1060
Support: 1.0970, 1.0912, 1.0877
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0982
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1.0914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0895
Daily SMA50 1.0969
Daily SMA100 1.1035
Daily SMA200 1.106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0968
Previous Daily Low 1.0893
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0882
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.085
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1032

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

