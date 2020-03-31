EUR/USD Asia Price Analysis: Euro consolidates last week’s advance, holds above 1.1000 key figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating last week’s bull-run near the 1.1000 figure.
  • EUR/USD is having a second down day as the USD is mildly up on quarter-end flows.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is retracing down from last week’s highs as the quote is consolidating close to the 1.1000 figure and the 100 DMA (daily simple moving average) while DXY is stabilizing. The quarter-end flows are currently benefitting the US dollar. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating last week’s advance while holding above the 1.1000 key psychological level and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears would need a daily close below the 1.1000/1.0972 support zone for further declines towards the 1.0880 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance can emerge near the 1.1046, 1.1091 and 1.1130 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.1046, 1.1091, 1.1130
Support: 1.1000, 1.0972, 1.0880
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1024
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1062
Daily SMA50 1.0999
Daily SMA100 1.1049
Daily SMA200 1.108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1144
Previous Daily Low 1.101
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1258

 

 

