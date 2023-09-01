EUR/SEK Price Analysis: Traders seem non-committed above 11.80 amid mixed technical setup

- EUR/SEK touches a three-day high on Friday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The formation of a multiple-top on the daily chart favours bearish traders.
- Repeated failures to find acceptance below the 11.80 level warrant caution.
The EUR/SEK pair edges higher for the third straight day on Friday and touches a three-day high level of 11.8978 during the Asian session, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures ahead of the 12.00 round figure constitute the formation of a bearish multiple-top pattern on the daily chart. The EUR/SEK pair, however, has been showing some resilience below a previous strong resistance breakpoint, now turned support around the 11.80 region, which should now act as a pivotal point.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the bullish territory and have again started gaining positive traction on the 4-hour chart. This further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling and acceptance below the 11.80 area before traders start positioning for any meaningful corrective decline from the all-time peak touched in August.
The EUR/SEK pair might then accelerate the downfall towards the 11.7500 horizontal zone en route to the 11.7050 area. This is followed by support near the 11.6600 level, which if broken decisively will suggest that spot prices have topped out in the near term and set the stage for a further depreciating move.
On the flip side, bulls need to wait for a convincing breakout through the multiple-top barrier near the 11.95 region before placing fresh bets. The EUR/SEK pair might then prolong its well-established uptrend from the July swing low, around the 11.40 area.
EUR/SEK 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|11.8875
|Today Daily Change
|0.0105
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|11.877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.8265
|Daily SMA50
|11.7275
|Daily SMA100
|11.5932
|Daily SMA200
|11.3769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11.8958
|Previous Daily Low
|11.8153
|Previous Weekly High
|11.9646
|Previous Weekly Low
|11.7798
|Previous Monthly High
|11.9664
|Previous Monthly Low
|11.4122
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11.865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11.8461
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11.8296
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11.7822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|11.7491
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11.9101
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.9432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.9906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
