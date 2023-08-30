EUR/SEK holds ground below the 11.90 mark ahead of German CPI data

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • EUR/SEK recovers some lost ground around 11.82, up 0.03% on the day.
  • The German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey came in at -25.5 versus -24.6 prior.
  • The less hawkish stance of the Riksbank compared to the ECB might limit the upside of the Swedish Krona.
  • Investors will monitor the German CPI, Eurozone Retail Sales, ECB Meeting Minutes due later this week.

The EUR/SEK cross posts a modest gain around 11.82 after bouncing off the weekly low of 11.79 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Market participants await August’s preliminary German Consumer Price Index for fresh impetus. The annual and monthly CPI figures are expected to rise 6% and 0.3%, respectively.

The German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for September reported on Tuesday came in at -25.5 versus -24.6 prior and worse than the expectation of -24.3. Earlier, the Eurozone money supply fell for the first time since 2010 as private sector lending slowed and deposits fell. The softer economic data might convince the European Central Bank (ECB) to pause interest rates at its next meeting on September 14.

Nevertheless, policymakers were divided between a pause and additional tightening. The release of Eurozone inflation data and the ECB's new economic projections this week could offer hints about future monetary policy.

On the other hand, the Riksbank’s policymakers voted unanimously to increase the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on June 29. The Swedish central bank suggested that they might raise interest rates at least once more this year. However, the Riksbank is not acting forcefully enough against inflation in comparison to the ECB. This, in turn, might limit the upside of the Swedish Krona and act as a tailwind for EUR/SEK.

Market players will keep an eye on the preliminary German and Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, Eurozone Retail Sales, and the ECB Meeting Minutes. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the EUR/SEK cross. 

 

EUR/SEK

Overview
Today last price 11.8283
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 11.8229
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 11.8071
Daily SMA50 11.7217
Daily SMA100 11.583
Daily SMA200 11.3668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 11.958
Previous Daily Low 11.8101
Previous Weekly High 11.9646
Previous Weekly Low 11.7798
Previous Monthly High 11.9542
Previous Monthly Low 11.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11.8666
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.9015
Daily Pivot Point S1 11.7693
Daily Pivot Point S2 11.7157
Daily Pivot Point S3 11.6214
Daily Pivot Point R1 11.9173
Daily Pivot Point R2 12.0116
Daily Pivot Point R3 12.0652

 

 

Share:

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

