EUR/PLN three-month forecasts trimmed to 4.80 from 5.00 – Rabobank

The Polish zloty has rallied sharply over the last sessions buoyed by investors’ confidence on a quick economic recovery, which has prompted the Rabobank FX analysis team to downgrade the EUR/PLN mid-term forecasts.
Key quotes
“Over the past few sessions, the Polish zloty has outclassed its CEEMEA peers rallying more than 2% versus the euro and 2.3% against the US dollar since last Thursday.”
“Consequently, EUR/PLN has broken below the support area around 4.51/50. The sharp move on Tuesday implies that stop losses on long EUR/PLN positions must have been triggered.”
“We, therefore, trimmed our 1m and 3m forecasts to 4.60 and 4.80 respectively from 4.80 to 5.00 previously. Whether we are forced to abandon this still relatively bullish 1-3 month view will depend on a mixture of technical analysis, economics, monetary policy, domestic politics and external developments.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
