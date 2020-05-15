EUR/PLN: The zloty will experience a modest recovery in the second half of the year – Danske Bank

Economists at Danske Bank see the PLN staging a comeback in H2 as the economic recovery in the global and Polish economies take hold.

Key quotes

“We think the zloty could stabilise now over the next month, perhaps moving a bit higher as the global and Polish economies work their way through a deep recession.”

“Over the summer and in the fall we would expect the EUR/PLN to resume its fall as the global and Polish economies recover and global risk sentiment strengthens.”

“We see EUR/PLN falling from the current level of 4.57 to 4.45 in 3M, and further to 4.40 in 6M and 4.40 in 12M.”