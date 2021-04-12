EUR/PLN has the 4.5001/4.4704 area in its crosshairs – Commerzbank

The EUR/PLN’s recent swift descent has the 4.5001/4.4704 zone in its sights, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, briefs.
EUR/PLN’s March high sits at 4.6815
“EUR/PLN’s recent descent is ongoing with the 200-day moving average at 4.5001 and the February low at 4.4704 remaining in focus. In this vicinity the cross is expected to stabilise, at least temporarily. If not, the October low at 4.4552 would be next in line below which the December trough can be spotted at 4.4173.”
“Minor resistance can now be seen at the 4.5637 late January high as well as at the 4.5778 April 2 low. Further minor resistance above the next higher 4.6220 December high can be found at the 4.6460 October peak as well as at the 4.6815 March peak.”
“Only an unexpected rise above the 4.6815 March peak on a daily chart closing basis would put the 2004 and 2009 highs at 4.9302/4.9422 on the cards.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.