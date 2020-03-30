EUR/PLN: Consider buying around 4.40 – Rabobank

Corrective pullbacks, as witnessed last week, should be seen as an opportunity to buy EUR/PLN on dips, in the opinion of analysts at Rabobank. EUR/PLN trades at 4.5619.

Key quotes

“EUR/PLN fell from 4.6342 to 4.51. The downside is limited by the support area around the 4.50 level.”

“Once this consolidation phase runs its course, EUR/PLN should resume its upside momentum. We anticipate EUR/PLN will peak around 5.00 over the 3 month horizon.”

“If 4.50 fails to hold in the coming days, the next opportunity to consider buying EUR/PLN on dips would come around 4.40.”