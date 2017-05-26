EUR: Mixed signals - Nomura

EUR: Mixed signals - NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
The research team at Nomura explains that euro continued to grind higher this week and looking into investor positioning in the currency, they find mixed signals.
Key Quotes
“FX-focused asset managers and equity investors are very long euros, while FX-focused hedge funds and bond managers are very short euros. Superficially, the latter appear to be more important for turns in the euro, which should support a bullish euro view. One caveat would be that expectations of ECB tapering communication appear to be gathering around the upcoming ECB meeting on 8 June. This could pose a short-term downside risk to the euro, but it shouldn’t derail the medium outlook in our view.”