EUR/JPY trades with modest intraday gains above 158.00, bullish bias remains

- EUR/JPY gains some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacks strong follow-through.
- Intevention fears, along with a softer risk tone, lend support to the JPY and cap gains.
- The BoJ-ECB policy divergence should continue to limit the downside for the cross.
The EUR/JPY cross attracts some buying during the Asian session on Monday and rallies nearly 60 pips from the daily low, albeit struggles to capitalize on the intraday positive move. Spot prices currently trade around the 158.15-158.20 region, up less than 0.10% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens after reports indicated that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will purchase an unlimited quantity of government bonds at a fixed rate with residual maturity of 5 years to 10 years. This turns out to be a key factor that lends some support to the EUR/JPY cross. That said, fears of intervention by Japanese authorities, along with a generally weaker risk tone, limit losses for the safe-haven JPY and cap gains for spot prices, at least for the time being.
The market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of growing concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China. Adding to this, a smaller-than-expected rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) signals limited policy support for the economy, despite worries about a deepening crisis in China's property sector, and further tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. The downside for the EUR/JPY cross, however, remains cushioned amid the BoJ's dovish stance.
It is worth recalling that BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative interest rates. In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) has raised borrowing costs by a combined 425 bps since last July and is expected to deliver one more rate hike by the end of this year. This should continue to act as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross, which, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from a multi-year peak touched last week.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data, the broader risk sentiment will drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and provide some impetus to the EUR/JPY cross on Monday. The focus will then shift to the BoJ's Core CPI, due on Tuesday, and the flash Euro Zone PMI prints, scheduled for release on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|158.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.1
|Daily SMA50
|156.23
|Daily SMA100
|152.14
|Daily SMA200
|147.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.59
|Previous Daily Low
|157.66
|Previous Weekly High
|159.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.66
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
