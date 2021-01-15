EUR/JPY to slide back to the 125.72 mid-December low – Commerzbank

The EUR/JPY pair is under pressure following break of the trendline and continues to correct lower after hitting multi-year highs last week at 127.50. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, looks for a slump toward the 125.72 mid-December low.
Key quotes
“EUR/JPY remains under pressure following the failure at 127.50 2019 high and it is selling off following its break of the two-month uptrend. This is pretty tough resistance and attention is on downside.”
“We look for a slide back to the 125.72 mid-December low. A close below here is needed to negate the upside and target support at the October and November highs at 125.13/09. This guards the 50% retracement at 124.56 then the November 19 low at 122.85 and the October low at 121.63.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
