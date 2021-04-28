EUR/JPY to pounce on the 132.00 level for a move towards 132.55 – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY has surged sharply higher following its recent bullish “reversal day” and analysts at Credit Suisse stay bullish for a move to our target of the 61.8% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 bear trend at 132.55.
See: EUR/JPY reaches two-year highs, next target is the 137.51 2018 high – Commerzbank
Next resistance is seen at 132.01 and eventually 132.55
“We stay bullish and look for a move to 131.99/132.01 next and then our target of the 61.8% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 bear trend at 132.55. We would look for a cap here and a fresh phase of consolidation.”
“A direct break of 132.55 would see the risk stay directly higher with resistance seen next at the September 2018 highs at 133.12/13.”
“Support moves to 131.38 initially, below which can see a pullback to 130.98/85, then 130.57. We look for support at 130.24/19 to now ideally hold further setbacks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
