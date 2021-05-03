EUR/JPY to enjoy considerable gains towards the 137.51 2018 high – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY remains bid despite minor dip. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the pair to advance nicely and eventually reach the 137.51 mark.
Failure at the 129.69 55-day ma will be needed to further alleviate upside pressure
“EUR/JPY last week charted a 2-year high at 132.36, which has not been confirmed by the daily RSI. This reflects a loss of upside momentum and we would allow for a dip lower and some near term consolidation and we will attempt to buy the dips lower.”
“Ideally dips will be contained by the 6-month uptrend at 129.91. Uptrend support is reinforced by the 55-day ma at 129.69. While it holds, attention remains on the topside.”
“Near term resistance lies at 133.13/48, these are the highs from April 2018 and September 2018.”
“Our longer term target is the 137.51 2018 high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
