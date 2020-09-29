EUR/JPY: The abrupt reversal turns the immediate risk higher – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY weakness has been abruptly arrested just ahead of 122.27/23 and above 123.33/43 can see a near-term base established with resistance then at 123.67. On the flip side, support is seen at 122.96/89, the Credit Suisse analyst team informs.

Key quotes

“EUR/JPY weakness has been abruptly reversed just ahead of our 122.27/23 objective and although a bullish ‘reversal day’ has just been avoided, the bearish continuation pattern has been negated and a near-term base looks likely.”

“Above 123.33/43 is needed to see this confirmed to provide the platform for a deeper recovery with resistance then seen next at the 13-day average at 123.67, then the ‘measured base objective’ at 124.02. An overshoot to 124.18/31 should be allowed for – the 38.2% retracement of the September fall and price resistance – but with a fresh cap expected here.”

“Below 122.96/89 is needed to ease the basing risk with support then seen back at 122.38, then our flagged objective at 122.27/23 – the 38.2% retracement of the May/September rally and 61.8% retracement of the rise from late June.”