EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Upside still capped by the 55-day SMA at 122.13

- EUR/JPY is attempting a decent rebound to the 121.00 handle amidst some renewed offered tone surrounding the Japanese currency.
- The cross, in the meantime, looks well supported in the 120.80/75 band, coincident with June/July lows so far.
- In case sellers regain the initiative, there are no relevant levels until 2019 lows in the sub-119.00 zone seen in early January.
- Below the 55-day SMA at 122.13 the negative outlook is expected to persist for the time being.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121
|Today Daily Change
|39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|120.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.82
|Daily SMA50
|122.06
|Daily SMA100
|123.64
|Daily SMA200
|125.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.28
|Previous Daily Low
|120.8
|Previous Weekly High
|121.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.78
|Previous Monthly High
|123.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.66
