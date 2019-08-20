EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Scope for a test of YTD lows at 117.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is reversing two sessions with gains and has resumed its attention to the area below the 118.00 mark.
  • The current move lower should immediately target 2019 lows in the mid-117.00s (August 12) ahead of 2017 low at 114.85.
  • While below the immediate resistance line at 119.95 caps the upside, the bearish view is expected to persist. Above this area, the downside pressure should subside somewhat.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.84
Today Daily Change 49
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 118.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.32
Daily SMA50 120.81
Daily SMA100 122.37
Daily SMA200 124.25
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.48
Previous Daily Low 117.85
Previous Weekly High 119.59
Previous Weekly Low 117.52
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.09

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 amid stimulus concerns

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 amid stimulus concerns

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1100 as investors fear that Germany's potential stimulus package will be insufficient. Tension is mounting toward Powell's critical speech on Friday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2100 amid growing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2100 amid growing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2100, down. UK PM Johnson's request to abandon the Irish backstop in the Brexit accord was rebuffed by the EU ahead of top-level meetings.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather

USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather

The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480

Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480

Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  