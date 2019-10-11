EUR/JPY technical analysis: Nears 119, six month falling trendline breached

EUR/JPY has found acceptance above a key trendline from April highs.

The breakout is backed by bullish readings on key indicators.

The pair could challenge the 50-day moving average hurdle in the short term.

EUR/JPY is looking north, having found acceptance above key falling trendline resistance.

The pair jumped 0.76% on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the trendline connecting April 17 and July 1 highs.

The breakout validates the bullish higher low of 117.07 created on Oct. 7 and indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.

The breakout is also backed by a bullish crossover on the MACD histogram and ascending 5- and 10-day moving averages.

As a result, a convincing break above 119.00 could be in the offing. On the higher side, key resistance is seen at 119.86 (50-day moving average).

The bullish outlook would be invalidated if the pair falls back below the trendline. That could happen if the ongoing US-China trade talks end on a sour note, triggering a flight to safety. As of writing, the pair is trading at 118.94, representing marginal gains on the day.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels