EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Euro pressuring weekly lows against Japanese yen, sub-120.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is ending the week on its low tick.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 119.80 level.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market is currently correcting the October bull run as the spot stays limited by the 121.00 handle.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
On the four-hour chart, the market is challenging the 119.80 level while below the main SMAs. A daily break below 119.80 can lead to the 119.42 support level, according to Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is ending the week near the weekly lows while below the main SMAs. Resistance is seen at the 120.15 and 120.45 levels.  
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.77
Today Daily Change -0.34
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 120.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.46
Daily SMA50 119.58
Daily SMA100 119.44
Daily SMA200 121.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.58
Previous Daily Low 119.93
Previous Weekly High 120.65
Previous Weekly Low 119.24
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.13

 

 

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors' Picks

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures