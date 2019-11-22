EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Euro pressuring weekly lows against Japanese yen, sub-120.00 handle

- EUR/JPY is ending the week on its low tick.
- The level to beat for bears is the 119.80 level.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|120.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.46
|Daily SMA50
|119.58
|Daily SMA100
|119.44
|Daily SMA200
|121.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.58
|Previous Daily Low
|119.93
|Previous Weekly High
|120.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.24
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.13
