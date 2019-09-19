EUR/JPY technical analysis: Drops to 50-day MA support

EUR/JPY is flirting with 50-day MA support amid the drop in the S&P 500 futures.

Bulls need a break above the trendline sloping downwards from April highs.

EUR/JPY fell to the 50-day moving average (MA) support of 119.04 soon before press time, having faced rejection at the resistance of the trendline connecting April 17 and July 1 highs in the early Asian trading hours.

As of writing, the pair is trading at 119.14, representing 0.40% losses on the day.

The pair has failed at least three times in the last four days to take out the descending trendline

That has strengthened the case for a convincing break below 119.04 and a deeper drop to 118.69 (Sept. 16 low).

On the higher side, a convincing daily close above the descending trendline is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.

The bullish breakout, however, may remain elusive, as the US equity futures are flashing signs of risk aversion. As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are down 030%. So, the anti-risk Japanese Yen will likely remain better bid during the day ahead.

Moreover, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept key policy tools unchanged a few minutes before press time, leaving the JPY pairs at the mercy of the broader market sentiment.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels