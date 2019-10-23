EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Downside expected to re-test the 100-day SMA near 119.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in EUR/JPY appears to have met important resistance in the 121.50 region, coincident with late July peaks. The ongoing correction lower comes along renewed softness in EUR, some pick up in the demand for safe havens and a move away from overbought levels, as measured by the RSI.
  • Further selling impulso should meet the next relevant support at the 100-day SMA in the 119.80 region ahead of the 55-day SMA, today at 118.45.
  • The resumption of the up move is expected to target the key 200-day SMA at 122.21.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.5
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 120.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.82
Daily SMA50 118.42
Daily SMA100 119.79
Daily SMA200 122.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.3
Previous Daily Low 120.57
Previous Weekly High 121.36
Previous Weekly Low 119.12
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty

EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process

GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process

GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart

USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart

USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area

Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000

Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures