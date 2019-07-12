EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bears on verge of close below Bollinger band deviation 1

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Bears can target the 200-hour moving average on a break and close below 122 handle.
  • Bulls will need to find ground back towards the 200-day moving average on the 125 handle.

EUR/JPY is trading around 122 with stop territory just below which could be targetted before a run back to the 122.20 highs within the rising channel. The price is on the verge of closing below Bollinger band deviation 1 on the hourly time frame, supporting a bearish bias.

The 200-hour SMA is located at 121.87. Below there lies the 2019 uptrend line at 121.32 and the 120.79 June low. the bears main objective would be a run to the 119.91 78.6% Fibonacci retracement which guards the 117.85 January spike low.  On the upside, the 200-day moving average is located at 125.50 on the wide.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.1
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 122.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 122.1
Daily SMA50 122.83
Daily SMA100 124.21
Daily SMA200 125.9
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.16
Previous Daily Low 121.61
Previous Weekly High 123.36
Previous Weekly Low 121.3
Previous Monthly High 123.18
Previous Monthly Low 120.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

