ECB's Rehn: Should avoid being overly optimistic about duration of Iran conflict

European Central Bank (ECB) official and Finnish Central Bank Governor Olli Rehn said during European trading hours on Thursday that the war between the United States (US), Iran, and Israel is expected to raise inflation in the near term.

Remarks

We shouldn't be overly optimistic about duration of Iran conflict.



We need to keep cool head and avoid hasty conclusions.



It is likely to raise inflation in short term.



This kind of conflict tends to dampen demand, leads to more subdued growth.

Market reaction

The comments from ECB's Rehn appear to be insignificant for the Euro (EUR) as they lack any cues on the monetary policy outlook. As of writing, EUR/USD trades marginally lower to near 1.1625 after cutting its early losses.