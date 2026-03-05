Eurozone Retail Sales unexpectedly drops 0.1% MoM in January

Eurozone Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, surprisingly falls by 0.1% month-on-month (MoM) in January, while it was expected to grow 0.3%. In December, the consumer spending measure rose by 0.2%, revised positive from -0.5%.

On an annualized basis, Retail Sales rise by 2%, faster than estimates of 1.7%.

Market reaction

Currently, the Euro (EUR) seems not to be responding to the Eurozone Retail Sales amid news that Iran expresses willingness for negotiation talks. As of writing, EUR/USD trades marginally lower around 1.1625 after recovering significant early losses.