EUR/JPY struggles around 143.50 ahead of Japan’s GDP and ECB Lagarde’s speech

- EUR/JPY is facing barricades in extending its rally above 143.50.
- The speech from Christine Lagarde will dictate the likely monetary policy action by the ECB ahead.
- A contraction in Japan’s GDP may force more policy easing by the BOJ.
The EUR/JPY pair has sensed selling pressure after struggling to surpass the critical hurdle of 143.50 in the Asian session. The cross is displaying signs of exhaustion in the upside momentum after a juggernaut rally from below 141.00 on Monday. Monday’s rally in the cross got wings after the release of the downbeat Eurozone Retail Sales data.
Monthly Eurozone Retail Sales data contracted by 1.8% while expectations were aiming for a 1.7% contraction. Also, the economic data contracted by 2.7% on an annual basis against the consensus of a 2.6% contraction. A decline in demand by the households indicates that policy tightening measures adopted by the European Central Bank (ECB) are augmenting their job effectively. This might force firms to look for a decline in prices for goods and services to keep up their sales.
No doubt, a decline in retail demand is clear evidence that inflation will fall ahead but the size of the inflation monster is extremely large from the targeted inflation rate of 2%. This may force the ECB to continue hiking interest rates further.
Meanwhile, European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday Europe will fall into a recession this winter and growth will not return before spring before the Eurogroup meeting, reported by Deccan Herald. He further added that “Inflation Seems to Be Peaking, Decline to Be Gradual.”
Going forward, investors will look for the speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde, which is scheduled for Thursday. The speech from ECB President will dictate the likely monetary policy action by the ECB in its December monetary policy meeting.
On the Tokyo front, the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter will be of significant importance. On an annualized basis, Japan’s GDP is expected to contract by 1.1% against the prior contraction of 1.2%. Also, the quarterly data is expected to contract by 0.3%, similar to the prior print. A contraction in Japan’s GDP may force more policy easing by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|143.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.38
|Daily SMA50
|144.43
|Daily SMA100
|141.81
|Daily SMA200
|139.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.62
|Previous Daily Low
|141.44
|Previous Weekly High
|145.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.76
|Previous Monthly High
|147.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.6700 ahead of RBA rate hike decision
AUD/USD is extending the rebound above 0.6700, erasing early losses. The US Dollar retreats amid a risk-on market profile and negative US Treasury yields. All eyes now remain on the RBA rate hike decision for fresh trading impetus in the Aussie.
EUR/USD bulls move in despite corrective US Dollar
EUR/USD is perched at the upper end of the bull cycle that started at the end of September's business on the US Dollar's weakness. At 1.0507, the Euro is 0.12% on Tuesday so far and has climbed from a low of 1.0489 to a high of 1.0507.
Gold plummets below $1,770 as solid US Services PMI fuels hawkish Fed bets
Gold price has shifted its auction profile below the critical support of $1,770.0 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has been dragged below the cushion of $1,770.0 after surrendering the $1,780.00 support on Monday.
Binance gains from FTX collapse as trading activity surges by 30% in November
Binance led the exchange market trading volume, which saw an increase to $705 billion last month. Binance has emerged as a key industry entity with the Proof of Reserves and Industry Recovery Fund initiatives.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Hinting toward an end to its rate hike cycle? Premium
A majority of the economists foresee the RBA raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 bps from 2.85% to 3.10% at its December policy meeting, summing up to a total of 300 bps in rate increases in eight months.